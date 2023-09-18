Milan v Newcastle United: Pick of the stats

This is the first ever competitive meeting between Milan and Newcastle – Milan have won just one of their last 11 matches against English sides (D2 L8), though that did come against Spurs in last season's Champions League (1-0).

This will be Newcastle's third appearance in the Champions League, having previously played in the 1997-98 and 2002-03 campaigns. Their last match was 20 years and 184 days ago, with this the longest gap between games for an English side in the competition.

Semi-finalists last season, Milan have only been eliminated from the first round group stage in one of their last 14 Champions League campaigns (2021-22).

In their last appearance in the Champions League (2002-03), Newcastle United became the first side to lose their opening three matches yet still progress to the next round. Atalanta in 2019-20 are the only side to have achieved this since.

Newcastle have a 56% win rate in Champions League home matches (W5 D0 L4), compared to just 22% away from home (W2 D2 L5).