Livingston manager David Martindale told BBC Scotland: "If we had ended that game 1-0, we probably could've taken it on the chin but ultimately we lost that game 2-0 against 10 men.

"My expectations, the players', the staff's expectations are greater than that. That's really the disappointing aspect of the game.

"Against 10 men for 60 minutes, we've got to do better. And I've got to hold my hands up as well. Maybe I never quite got my substitutions right. Credit to Celtic."