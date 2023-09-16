Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, speaking to TNT Sports on Andy Robertson's goal: "Andy hasn't scored that many goals, so it was nice for him. He's been super consistent over the years. A top bloke, a good guy. And a world-class left-back - not every day, but often.

"The goal was exceptional. In the first half that would never have happened, Robbo appearing with a goal like that. It was still a surprise for everyone. I think Curtis Jones made his 100th game, too, and that's special as well."