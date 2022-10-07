Team news: Chelsea v Wolves
Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana suffered a knee strain against AC Milan in midweek and will be out for at least a fortnight.
Marc Cucurella is available after illness but N'Golo Kante is not yet ready to play after a hamstring issue.
Wolves interim head coach Steve Davis is without Pedro Neto, who will miss the World Cup with an ankle injury.
Hwang Hee-chan has returned to training after a muscle strain but Ruben Neves and Nathan Collins are suspended.
