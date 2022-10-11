W﻿ill Faulks, Talk Chelsea, external

Two wins with two teams - Graham Potter couldn't have asked for a better week as Chelsea manager.

Success at Crystal Palace on 1 October had come in the last minute after a mediocre showing, but the victories in midweek and on Saturday were far more complete - and the fact that seven out of 10 outfield players changed between the matches made it all the more impressive.

Neither AC Milan nor Wolves put up much of a fight, but Chelsea saw them off professionally. They scored three, conceded none, and were then able to take it easier and make substitutions. Those changes meant important minutes for squad players and youngsters, adding their excitement to the rapidly growing positive feeling around the club.

The difficulty will go up a notch this week with two away games, but the improving mood means confidence at the training ground and in the stadium is growing.

It can all be shattered easily, but there's a strong sense that if the new head coach can keep winning his way through these first few months, the doubts about his credentials will evaporate.

He will have earned the trust of the players and fans to go with the support from the ownership which appointed him.