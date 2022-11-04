St Johnstone forward Jamie Murphy is fit to face former club Rangers following a knee injury while Callum Booth has returned to full training following an Achilles injury. Chris Kane, Murray Davidson and Cammy MacPherson remain out.

John Lundstram returns from suspension for Rangers and fellow midfielder Glen Kamara is available again after returning to the squad in midweek.

Defender Ben Davies will be assessed. Connor Goldson, Ianis Hagi, Filip Helander, Ryan Jack, Tom Lawrence, Kemar Roofe, John Souttar and Ridvan Yilmaz remain out.