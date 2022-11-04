Sutton's prediction: 1-1

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper questioned his side's competitive edge after they were thumped by Arsenal last weekend.

That is a bit of a worry - surely part of his job is to make sure his players are properly motivated.

Off the back of Forest beating Liverpool in their last game at the City Ground, I would have gone for another home win here, but after what happened against the Gunners I am not so sure.

Brentford have not won away in the Premier League all season, so that hardly makes me think they are going to take home three points either - it is a massive cop-out but I am going for a draw.

Moorhead's prediction: 1-1

Benson's prediction: 1-1

