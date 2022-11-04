Sutton's predictions: Nottingham Forest v Brentford
This week Chris Sutton takes on filmmakers Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson in the latest round of Premier League predictions.
Sutton's prediction: 1-1
Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper questioned his side's competitive edge after they were thumped by Arsenal last weekend.
That is a bit of a worry - surely part of his job is to make sure his players are properly motivated.
Off the back of Forest beating Liverpool in their last game at the City Ground, I would have gone for another home win here, but after what happened against the Gunners I am not so sure.
Brentford have not won away in the Premier League all season, so that hardly makes me think they are going to take home three points either - it is a massive cop-out but I am going for a draw.
Moorhead's prediction: 1-1
Benson's prediction: 1-1
