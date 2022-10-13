Nuno Espirito Santo should be given another chance at Wolves according to Jason Guy from the Wolf Whistle podcast.

A﻿fter Julen Lopetegui turned down the role at Molineux due to family reasons, former boss Nuno is among the favourites to replace Bruno Lage.

Guy told BBC Radio WM: "For me, it’s a yes. Purely because now we’ve got to be realistic and it is looking increasingly more like it’s going to turn into a relegation battle. Yes, it’s early doors, but the signs aren’t good.

"For me, I was public in saying I didn’t think Bruno was the man. Now we are going further down the pecking order, why not give Nuno a go?

"If anyone is going to inspire us and get us back up the table it’s the man who brought us so much glory, so much joy to Molineux where we all enjoyed the football.

"We had a fantastic run under Nuno. It did get a bit sour towards the end however there were no crowds. Nuno thrives on crowds. I think if we’ve got a full Molineux we can replicate some of the nights that we had against Chelsea and Manchester United back in the day.

"Under Bruno we didn’t seem to get that and I do think we need that re-connect and right now Nuno is the man to give us that."

