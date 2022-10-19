Hibs owner Ron Gordon is "hopeful" Scotland defender Ryan Porteous, who is out of contract in the summer, will agree a new deal with the Easter Road club. (Scotsman), external

Experienced referee Willie Collum will be the first SPFL VAR official when the technology comes in to place for Hibernian against St Johnstone on Friday night. (Scottish Daily Express), external

Hibs boss Lee Johnson claims "brainwashed" Scottish players are born fearing the Old Firm but he is determined the next generation at Easter Road will break the chains. (Daily Record), external