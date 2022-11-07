W﻿e asked for your thoughts after Sunday's game at Villa Park.

H﻿ere are some of your views:

R﻿ich: The lads looked organised throughout the game. They were confident, not only in themselves but in each other. Several players had great games but none moreso than Tyrone Mings. He had Cristiano Ronaldo in his pocket for the full 90 minutes. If this is what Unai Emery can get from his players in just a matter of days, I look forward to the rest of the season.

M﻿ike: Villa played brilliantly as a team. Pressing well and utilising the spaces that they created. Solid at the back throughout, looking positive and determined to win the game no matter what. Hopefully this will be a sign of things to come under under Unai Emery.

S﻿tanley: Amazing how a structured coach can transform a team of out-of-form players to a performance that looks to be top-six contending.

R﻿udgey: Great day for Villa. Can’t help but feel this result, as with the game against Brentford, was exactly what Gerrard kept promising we were so close to near the end of his tenure. That said, there was something about Gerrard that seemed to inhibit the team, hence the performances never materialised. Let’s hope Emery nurtures Villa’s talent instead…