🎧 Latest Albion Unlimited episode out now
The latest episode of BBC Radio Sussex's Albion Unlimited podcast is now available on BBC Sounds.
Brighton defender Adam Webster reacts to the controversial decisions at Manchester City and former Seagulls midfielder Steve Sidwell previews Graham Potter’s return to the Amex with Chelsea on Saturday.
And the pod is joined by Adam Newson, Chelsea reporter at Football London, to assess Potter’s impact so far at Stamford Bridge, Marc Cucurella, Billy Gilmour and Ben Roberts.
