L﻿uton manager Nathan Jones says he is "flattered" as he heads to Southampton for talks over their managerial vacancy.

The Hatters' 2-0 defeat by Stoke City on Tuesday could be his last game in charge in Bedfordshire but he insisted after the match that it was "not a done deal" that he would take over at St Mary's.

"﻿I'm very flattered to be given the opportunity to speak to a Premier League club, and a very good one at that," he told BBC Radio 5 Live. "I know my strengths and if a group buys into that, then I can manage at any level.

"﻿But, if it's not right, then of course it might not happen. It is not a done deal."

F﻿ormer Stoke and Crystal Palace manager Tony Pulis believes Jones is the ideal candidate for the Southampton job and urged him to take it.

"﻿It's a great opportunity and a great chance for him," he said. "Southampton is a great club, with great tradition and a first-class set-up.

"﻿If I had the chance to speak to him, I'd tell him to take the job on."

L﻿isten to more discussion on Jones from 18'20 on BBC Sounds