Chelsea want as much as £70m for midfielder Mason Mount, 24, even though he is entering the final year of his contract. (Athletic - subscription required), external

Mount is interested in joining Bayern Munich and reuniting with former Blues manager Thomas Tuchel. (Guardian), external

German giants Bayern are also close to a deal for Chelsea assistant coach Anthony Barry. (90min), external

Chelsea and Tottenham will compete to sign Inter Milan and Italy defender Alessandro Bastoni, 23, this summer. (Fichajes - in Spanish), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Friday's full gossip column