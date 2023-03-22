'Break affords Beale rare breathing space'

Alasdair Lamont, BBC Sport Scotland

The international break affords Michael Beale a rare bit of breathing space in what has been a hectic schedule since taking over as Rangers manager.

If we take this interlude as an opportunity to assess the impact Beale has made, as Ally McCoist pointed out on Monday, the interim report card has to be a favourable one. Just two points dropped – albeit potentially crucial ones at home to Celtic – in 14 league matches.

Rangers’ defence of the Scottish Cup remains alive and so the only overwhelmingly negative aspect of his tenure has been the meek League Cup final defeat, in which Celtic underlined their continuing superiority.

But otherwise, Beale has done as much and perhaps more than could have been expected from him when he was appointed. A failure to make a dent in Celtic’s championship lead owes more to their indefatigability than to shortcomings on Beale’s Rangers’ part.

Sure, performances have not always been of the top-drawer variety, but they have improved along with results, as have a number of individuals – Borna Barisic, Fashion Sakala and Ryan Kent for instance.

Perhaps Beale’s time can most valuably be spent this fortnight in trying to iron out a deal that will keep Kent at Ibrox and avoid a scenario where his talent is lost for no fee, as seems inevitable in the case of Alfredo Morelos. Kent too appears likely to leave but Rangers supporters will hope a late agreement can be struck, as it was last year with Connor Goldson, to keep the rejuvenated forward in Glasgow.