Nigel Rothband, The Man City Show podcast

Pep Guardiola made seven changes for the visit of Leeds United at the weekend and the 2-1 victory made it ten Premier League wins on the trot.

He will have to continue to fully utilise and rotate his squad if City are going to be successful in their fight for three major trophies. City will be playing a 'cup final' every weekend and midweek between now and the end of the season and it doesn’t get much tougher than Real Madrid away tonight.

Many commentators and pundits talk about the great depth of City’s squad, lazily making the argument that it is easier for them to navigate the volume of games as the season reaches its crescendo.

The truth is City are operating with one of the smallest squads in the league. In fact they have used the fewest number of players this season - just 22. The next closest team have used 25.

Credit should be given to the brilliant scouting and recruitment policy at the club. Although the squad is made up of some of the best talent on the planet, Saturday’s team included two academy graduates, Pep’s first signing from seven years ago and Nathan Ake, who was recruited after Bournemouth were relegated.

Ake is a perfect example of that recruitment policy. He is City’s most improved player this season who has benefited from working under Pep and his team. Not fit for tonight’s encounter, I wish him a speedy recovery so he can continue his fine form and brilliant contribution to the squad.

