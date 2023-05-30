A﻿donis Storr, The Roaring Peacock, external

Season rating: 1/10

Best player: Rodrigo. By a distance Leeds' most committed and consistent performer. He never gave up the fight all season and his passion during goal celebrations was one of few highlights this campaign.

Best away fans: Newcastle. I can't pretend not to be jealous. Reminds me of 20 years ago, when Leeds played under David O'Leary and were seemingly on a never-ending upward trajectory.

Happy with your manager? The three (plus one interim) managers this season have all failed in their own ways. Particularly Jesse Marsch; it would always have been tough to follow Marcelo Bielsa, but the speed at which he dismantled all the good work done by Bielsa was painfully impressive.

What needs to improve for next season? Leeds have no director of football and no manager while the current owner has bought another club during the season and did not even turn up on the final day. A significant percentage of the squad need moving on - some are too old now, some too injury-prone, some seemingly lack the fight for the Championship and a very small number are too good for that division.

Best performance: It is difficult to look past the 3-0 defeat of Chelsea at the start of the season. Leeds were riding high - third after three games - and fans had been waiting two decades to see a Leeds team pick apart a big club like Chelsea again.

Player you would most like to sign: James Milner. I was in the crowd when he made his home debut. He has deserved his trophy-laden career, but to come back home and lead Leeds to promotion would cap it off.

Any other business: Relegation felt like a mercy. No-one will have to watch that Leeds team again. From the boardroom to the pitch, the club needs re-imagining by competent, focused, hard-working people who have the best interests of the club at the heart of everything they do.