Statisticians Opta have come up with a Premier League team of the season using their stats from the campaign and midfielder Declan Rice was the only West Ham player to be included.

Rice has maintained his high levels of performance, missing just one game and scoring four goals, as many as he had scored in his previous three campaigns.

Rice is coveted by most of the Premier League's top clubs and it's easy to see why: the England midfielder's industrious work is backed up in the stats, winning possession more often than anyone else (334), making the most interceptions (63) and only eight players made more tackles (79) than he did across the campaign. Indeed, that possession won total is the most by a player in a season since 2017-18 (Abdoulaye Doucoure, 345) and the sixth-most in a season on record since 2003-04.

Rice is also prolific in carrying the ball, ranking second for ball carries (702), ball carry distance (7,136m) and ball carry progress distance (3,827m) among midfielders, behind Rodri. Only three midfielders made more successful long passes than Rice (151). Rice also covered the third-most distance in the Premier League this season, a total of 412km, which is almost the distance of running 10 marathons.

