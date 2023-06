Defender Jordan McGhee has signed a new two year deal with the newly-promoted Premiership club.

The 26-year-old has been at Dens Park since 2019 and has scored 11 goals in 129 appearances.

"I am really looking forward to the hard work ahead and getting back on the pitch in front of the fans in the Premiership," he said.

"It’s an exciting few years ahead for the club and I will keep giving my all to bring success and keep building on last year."