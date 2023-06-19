We asked you to cast your mind back and tell us your best and worst County signings from over the years.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Ronny: Lucky to have some real quality players from a few years back, but for me, Liam Boyce is the best signing. What a player he was for County.

For worst signing, there's been enough duds at the club over the years you could fill a Yellow Pages, but Chris Eagles is one who springs to mind as a bit of a coup at the time, but couldn't kick his own backside!

Kyle: Derrik Luckassen is the worst signing. First player in the top flight we paid money for to come from AZ in the summer of our second Premiership season.

A striker who couldn’t hit water if he fell out of a boat. Missed one-on-ones, sitters, open goals, one-yard out headers. Somehow managed to get money back for him and sold him to a Czech club. Based on what I have no clue...