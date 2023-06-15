Each of the last six meetings between Chelsea and Liverpool in all competitions have been drawn – it's Liverpool's longest run of consecutive draws against an opponent.

Each of the last four meetings between Chelsea and Liverpool in all competitions has finished 0-0 – no fixture in competitive English football history has finished goalless five times in a row before.

This is just the second time Chelsea and Liverpool are facing in their opening game of a Premier League season, with the Blues winning 2-1 at Anfield in 2003-04 previously.

No team has won more of their opening games to a Premier League campaign than Chelsea (20), with the Blues picking up more points than any other side on day 1 (66).