'He has a Polish passport as well' - MacLean warns Scotland over Franczak

Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland

Steven MacLean has warned the Scottish FA to act fast or risk losing exciting St Johnstone prospect Fran Franczak to Poland.

Midfielder Franczak - aged 16 years and 38 days - became the Perth club's youngest ever player when he made his debut during the second half of last weekend's defeat at Hibs.

"I think the academy has been great for the football club if you look at the names that have come through over the last few years and Fran is no different," said Saints manager MacLean.

"If he could have played when he was 15 he would have played in the League Cup, so that is how much we think of him. We are really excited about him and we just to manage him properly.

"All clubs want to have their homegrown players coming through. Scotland had better be careful because he has a Polish passport as well, so they had better try and tie him up as soon as possible or I think Poland will be coming."