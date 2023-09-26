Former striker Sam Parkin told BBC Radio London's The Far Post that Brentford need to change the way they play in the coming matches if they are to progress this season: "You take out Rico Henry. David Raya is such a big player for him [Thomas Frank] with the ball as well, the way he starts at a high position and not to mention his handling as well.

"He’s really commanding and they have lost that with Flekken being the one to replace him. It's problematic and it’s important [Brentford] don’t suffer a hangover now from this week.

"Frank is going to have to come up with some new ideas - a slightly different way of going about it, a different ploy to attack the next couple of games - because it’s so unusual to be sitting here having witnessed what we did [against Everton].

"It’s happened a couple of times, maybe three or four times since Brentford have been in the Premier League, in the stadium. I can’t remember them being outplayed in every department as they have been [against Everton] and it probably is a product of what has been a difficult week for them.

"They’ll respond. He’s a brilliant coach, we know that, and it’s a decent squad of players. They’re probably just going to have to come up with a slightly different game plan for the weeks ahead."

