Matty Renton, The Magpie Channel TV, external

Forget about fighting for the top four, Newcastle fans are dreaming of fighting for first.

Murmurs of Newcastle potentially “doing a Leicester” and producing a shock title-winning campaign spread round fans in pubs near St James’ Park after a fifth straight win.

This was a statement win, comfortably beating top-four rivals and ex-Champions League winners Chelsea. After watching yet another a dominant display, a title challenge is not as ludicrous as one might first imagine. Newcastle go into the World Cup break closer to the top of the league (seven points behind Arsenal) than to a non-European position (nine points ahead).

Considering this resilient and electric side have only been beaten once this season and boast the best defensive record in the league - all achieved without key players – it suggests things can only improve further.

Record signing Alexander Isak has been injured for months and made only three appearances. Star player Allan Saint-Maximin has also been on the sidelines, as well as midfield maestro Jonjo Shelvey.

Considering that in January the new owners will surely invest further into Eddie Howe’s side, is there any stopping the Magpies emulating the Foxes’ Premier League win?