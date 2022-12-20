Your World Cup scouting report

We asked you which World Cup players you'd scoped out for Patrick Vieira to snap up for Crystal Palace.

Here are some of your ideas:

Jordan: I would love to see Takefusa Kubo come to Palace and for us to play him off the left.

Carl: Amrabat of Morocco would be a really welcome addition to the Palace midfield, his energy combined with his disruptive play and creative ability would make Palace a top-six contender.

Pete: We need a right-back and Josip Juranovic is just the man we need.