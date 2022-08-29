Bournemouth's 9-0 "mauling" at the hands of Liverpool "will take a bit of getting over" for the promoted side, believes former Leicester, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest manager Martin O'Neill.

O'Neill recalled a similar hammering during his time in charge of Villa - a 7-1 defeat by Chelsea in 2010 - but thinks Cherries boss Scott Parker will have a harder job re-energising his side after Saturday's limp display.

"Thankfully it didn’t happen too often in my reign at Villa and it was just a bad day at the office for myself and some players," O'Neill told BBC 5 Live Breakfast. "But we had some very good players and finished in the top six that season.

"It’s a bit more difficult when you've just come into the league, you win your first game [against Villa], everything is rosy, you’re off the mark, everyone is feeling great.

"Then you get a bit of a reality check and you get absolutely mauled at Anfield. It does knock confidence and knocks the feel-good factor.

"It’s a realisation of what you have to face at times and that does take a bit of getting over - there's no question about that for a side that have just come up."

O'Neill admitted the scale of Villa's defeat at Chelsea was largely down to him ignoring the advice of then assistant John Robertson, who suggested they should "pull in the reins" when Chelsea went 4-0 up early in the second half.

"I said, 'no, we can still get back into this game' and it was as much to do with me continuing to attack at 4-0 down," he added. "I should probably have decided we weren’t going to get back into it."