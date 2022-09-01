Phil McNulty, chief football writer

Everton are moving forward in their pursuit of Idrissa Gueye from Paris St- Germain and Manchester United's James Garner and hope to do both deals before the transfer deadline.

Gueye left Everton for PSG in July 2019 for £30m and is expected to return for a nominal fee, while a £15m deal is under discussion with Manchester United for Garner, who has also attracted interest from Leicester City and Southampton.

Everton are also pursuing moves for a striker on deadline day, with Blackburn's Ben Brererton-Diaz one of the names under consideration.