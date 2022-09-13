Steven Davis says his "hurting" Rangers side must "get back to doing the basics right" if they are to recover from two heavy defeats as they host "impressive" Napoli in the Champions League.

The 37-year-old midfielder admits "there's lots of things we need to be better at" as they face the Serie A leaders after back-to-back 4-0 away defeats by Celtic in the Scottish Premiership and Ajax in their Group A opener last week.

"Obviously, there's the manner of the goals we conceded in both games - a couple came from set-plays, a couple from quick set-plays," Davis said. "We're hurting and we're determined to be better.

"We know we're better than that. We've had a really good few days back training together and the intensity has certainly been there. Everyone has looked really lively."

Davis noted that Napoli's unbeaten start to the season was "magnified" by their win over Liverpool.

"We know we're going to have to be at our very best to get things from the game," he added. "But we also know that, with the crowd behind us here, we can create something really special.

"We had a disappointing game in week one, but it's important we try to give ourselves a platform. The home games were always going to be important for us."