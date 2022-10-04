Celtic 'fun to watch'
RB Leipzig head coach Marco Rose, who has only been in charge of four matches, was full of praise for Celtic in his pre-match press conference.
The German name-checked Callum McGregor and the Japanese trio of Kyogo Furuhashi, Daizen Maeda, and Reo Hatate as dangerous.
Rose said he enjoyed analysing Celtic this week due to their style of play.
"Celtic are a team that is very attacking with a clear identity.
"It's really fun to watch them. A team that loves to play is coming to Leipzig and we have prepared for it."