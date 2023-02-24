Ex-Leicester City striker David Nugent has questioned if England boss Gareth Southgate was right to take James Maddison to the World Cup, as the Foxes midfielder continues to struggle with a knee problem.

The 26-year-old suffered the injury against West Ham, less than two weeks before England's opening game against Iran, which prevented him having any involvement at the tournament in Qatar.

Since returning, he has only featured four times and, according to Nugent, he is having steroid injections pre-game to help play through the pain.

"It is very concerning. There is nothing worse than getting injections before a game to get you through it," Nugent told BBC Radio Leicester's When You’re Smiling podcast.

"When that runs out, the pain comes back and a bit worse than it was at the start.

"He is desperate to play for the team to get them up the table.

"He didn’t even play in the World Cup, so was there any point in him going? He could have stayed behind and we would have seen a fit Maddison for Leicester."

Maddison has scored nine goals and registered five assists in the Premier League so far this season.

Nugent added: "He is Leicester’s main man and he needs to play, otherwise they could be in a serious position come the end of the season, heading towards the relegation zone.

"He is the leading goalscorer and assist-maker, [and] so vital to this team that Brendan [Rodgers] has to play him not fully fit.

"You can see it on the pitch. He went down in the first half against Manchester United and I thought he was injured again, but he just managed to get through it.

"Everything is built through Maddison. He needs to play for Leicester to pick up three points."

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds