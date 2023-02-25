St Johnstone 1-1 St Mirren: What did the manager say

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson told Sportsound: "When you're playing against 10 men for so long, and they score from one of their first opportunities in the game and we're chasing in the end, we're thinking we're thankful for getting a point.

"Overall we're happy with a point in the end. I'm not sure what more we can do. We created a lot of chances on a really difficult surface. Callum [Davidson], will say the same, it's almost impossible to play football. There are so many mistakes and the game is littered with errors because of it.

"Bar taking our chances, there's not a lot more we can ask the boys to do. Credit to St Johnstone, they still made it very difficult for us.

"If we're drawing games away from home and winning at home, we're having a very good season."