Tottenham assistant boss Cristian Stellini to BBC Sport: "Our approach to the game was not really bad. We scored. We had an advantage in that moment. Our game changed completely.

"We struggled a lot, we suffered, we lost after the goal 10 or 12 tackles. We’re disappointed. We have to apologise because our performance wasn’t good enough. The last game was a great win. We have to be consistent in our performance. Our approach was not bad but we struggled too much. We’re disappointed.

"If you look afterwards you find something bad in every goal [in general]. Their first goal was a great goal. The second ball in a set-piece was good. But you have to continue to play like we started the game. We have lost too many tackles, too many duels. This comes from strength inside of you. We have to apologise we didn’t show today.

"It happened also last season after we beat Manchester City, we lost against Burnley. It’s not changing. We want to change. We have to work on this aspect. You have to change this. That has to come from inside of you, inside of the team. You have to show the desire. Today only in the start of the game we showed this. Maybe we thought it was an easy game but it's never an easy game."

On boss Antonio Conte: "He’s OK. He’s absolutely disappointed at the moment. He has to take it easy in this moment and find the energy. When he’ll feel better for sure he’ll come back like normal but he needs time."