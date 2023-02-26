Former England and Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock says he is "worried" about Eric ten Hag after his Manchester United side ended the club's six year wait for a trophy by defeating Newcastle to win the EFL Cup.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live Warnock said: "The signs are there that Man Utd are on the way back, they are starting to show their quality.

"Ten Hag worries me. I think he's quality. I love his demeanor, his tactical decisions and how he works with the players. It's hugely impressive. I think he's a great addition to the Premier League and he suits Manchester United."