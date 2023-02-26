'Ten Hag is quality'

Eric ten Hag

Former England and Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock says he is "worried" about Eric ten Hag after his Manchester United side ended the club's six year wait for a trophy by defeating Newcastle to win the EFL Cup.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live Warnock said: "The signs are there that Man Utd are on the way back, they are starting to show their quality.

"Ten Hag worries me. I think he's quality. I love his demeanor, his tactical decisions and how he works with the players. It's hugely impressive. I think he's a great addition to the Premier League and he suits Manchester United."