Lawro's predictions: Watford v Wolves

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Watford have lost their past two games after starting their season with a win over Aston Villa and I don't see that run ending this weekend.

Wolves are without a point or even a goal so far but they have had plenty of chances and surely that will change soon, whether Mexican striker Raul Jimenez is allowed to play or not.

Justin's prediction: This one is hard to call. 2-2

Find out how Lawro and Justin think the rest of this week's fixtures will go