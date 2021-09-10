Lawro's predictions: Watford v Wolves
- Published
Mark Lawrenson takes on The Vaccines guitarist Justin Young for the fourth round of Premier League predictions.
Lawro's prediction: 1-2
Watford have lost their past two games after starting their season with a win over Aston Villa and I don't see that run ending this weekend.
Wolves are without a point or even a goal so far but they have had plenty of chances and surely that will change soon, whether Mexican striker Raul Jimenez is allowed to play or not.
Justin's prediction: This one is hard to call. 2-2
Find out how Lawro and Justin think the rest of this week's fixtures will go