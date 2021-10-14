Norwich City host Brighton in the Premier League this weekend - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

The last league meeting between the Canaries and the Seagulls came in the 2019-20 season, prior to Norwich's relegation to the Championship.

A 1-0 victory for Brighton at Carrow Road all but consigned the hosts to relegation, as Leandro Trossard's first-half strike left Norwich seven points from safety with five games remaining.

Belgian winger Trossard settled a scrappy match with a smart finish, sweeping home Aaron Mooy's perfect delivery to keep Brighton clear of trouble.