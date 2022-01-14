Norwich 14th on Europe's international transfer spending list

Norwich were the 14th-highest spenders in Europe on international transfers in 2021, new data published by football's world governing body Fifa shows.

Of the 20 European clubs to spend the most in 2021, 10 were from England.

The Canaries spent £59.54m in total, with notable transfers including the arrival of Milot Rashica (£9m), Christos Tzolis (£8.8m), Josh Sargeant (£8m) and Ben Gibson (£8m).

