Harry Tizard, The Saints Score, external

Southampton’s post-Christmas form certainly shows the Saints are going in the right direction, but Saturday’s defeat by Wolverhampton Wanderers indicates last season’s problems are still a hindrance.

Losing for the first time in five, having picked up wins against West Ham United, Swansea City and Brentford, as well as gaining admirable points against Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur, defeat in the West Midlands stretched the run without a clean sheet to 11 games.

Conceding 68 goals in the Premier League last campaign, with only relegated West Bromwich Albion conceding more, we seemed to have overcome our poor defensive record at the start of the season.

Shutouts in draws against what was a free-scoring Hammers side and champions Manchester City impressed watchers-on, with the first three victories of the season all coming to nil.

However, after three points against Aston Villa in early November, a side who had previously struggled to score found form in front of goal but lacked composure at the back.

Injuries, suspensions, and Covid cases meant we have not only needed to consistently change the composition of our defence but also the goalkeeper too, with Alex McCarthy, Fraser Forster and mid-season signing Willy Caballero all getting game time since the beginning of December.

As a result, mistakes have crept in, with all three of Wolves' goals at the weekend coming because of defensive mishaps, echoing the problems holding back the Saints in recent months.