Everton have signed Dele Alli from Tottenham on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The midfielder leaves Spurs after seven years, in which he scored 67 goals across 269 games in all competitions.

Alli is cup tied for the Toffees' FA Cup game against Brentford, so could make his Premier League debut against Newcastle on 8 February.

See the deadline-day done deals