Lage might want to talk about Chiquinho - but Traore likely to dominate

Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Ten days to go in the transfer window, so expect Bruno Lage’s news conference later - and, for that matter, everyone else’s in the Premier League for the next couple of weeks – to be at least partly filled with questions trying to tease out snippets of information.

This week, there is an actual transfer to talk to Lage about, with Chiquinho the latest young Portuguese player to find his way to the West Midlands.

Lage might be eager to talk about his new winger, but is likely to be fielding more questions about one whose future has been unclear for some time: Adama Traore.

With Spurs having seemingly firmed up their interest at last with an offer, albeit one well below the price Wolves apparently would consider, this is bound to be the major topic. However, unless a sale suddenly happens before he speaks, it may be that Lage can add little to his previous remarks.

He might also have some interesting insight into this weekend’s fixture at Brentford. When the teams met in September at Molineux, the Bees' front pair, Ivan Toney and Bryan Mbuemo, gave the Wolves defence a chasing so far unmatched by any other opponents this season, regardless of league position and result.

Brentford ought to have won that game more easily than 2-0, but since then Wolves have been remarkably obstinate, even against the strongest sides, so it will be interesting to hear Lage’s view on how to prevent the Bees having the same success this time.