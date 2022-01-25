Jonjo Shelvey: What a result this was for Newcastle. To go toe to toe with Leeds, having seen how they dismantled West Ham recently, was as brave as it was impressive.

I said the last time I selected Shelvey for my team that he looked fitter than I had seen him for some time and in the mood. I also said it could save Eddie Howe a great deal of money in the transfer market if he could keep this lad level headed and retaining a sense of responsibility.

