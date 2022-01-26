Everton 'an attractive club' for new manager

Duncan Ferguson believes Everton is still an attractive job for potential managers despite their poor run of form.

The Toffees are just four points above the relegation zone after 10 defeats in their last 13 games.

Ferguson told Everton TV:, external "This is an attractive club for somebody but the first thing we need is to get results.

"We need to keep everybody galvanised and keep the spirit and fighting mentality there and try our best to get the next result.

"You just want the players to work as hard as they possibly can and I am sure you saw that (in Saturday's defeat to Aston Villa).

"But we need to work (during the current break) on trying to get a result."

Ferguson expects to be in charge for the "next two or three games" - which would take in at least the FA Cup fourth-round home tie against Brentford and the relegation six-pointer at Newcastle.