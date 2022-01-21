Arsenal v Burnley: What the form shows

Arsenal have lost just one of their past 18 league games against Burnley (W12 D5), though it did come in this exact fixture last season (1-0 thanks to a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang own goal).

Burnley are looking to win consecutive away league games against Arsenal for just the third time, previously doing so in December 1950 and December 1960.

Burnley haven’t scored more than once in any of their past 17 meetings with Arsenal in all competitions, since a 2-0 League Cup victory in December 2008. Only three teams have had longer runs without scoring more than one goal against the Gunners – Manchester City (25 between 1991 and 2008), Sheffield United (21, ongoing since 1992), and Wolves (20 between 1980 and 2018).