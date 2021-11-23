Tuesday talking point: Howe must address defensive issues

Norman Riley, True Faith NUFC fanzine and podcast, external

Newcastle United’s first game with Eddie Howe as manager took place with him watching it from a room away from St James’ Park as he unfortunately contracted Covid-19 just a couple of days beforehand. However, despite his absence, the stadium was rocking and the game itself ensured the atmosphere remained vibrant throughout.

It could be argued that a home draw versus an out-of-form Brentford is a bad result, especially given it is now 12 games without a win. Furthermore, Norwich’s second consecutive win has United bottom of the table with the gap between 20th and 17th even wider than before kick-off.

Additionally, Brentford laid bare many of the issues that have been evident to fans for a long time. Defensively the team is suffering from over two years of a lack of quality in terms of investment and coaching. This is something Howe must and no doubt will address on the training ground and during the transfer window.