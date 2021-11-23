BBC Sport

Tuesday talking point: Howe must address defensive issues

Published

Norman Riley, True Faith NUFC fanzine and podcast, external

Newcastle United’s first game with Eddie Howe as manager took place with him watching it from a room away from St James’ Park as he unfortunately contracted Covid-19 just a couple of days beforehand. However, despite his absence, the stadium was rocking and the game itself ensured the atmosphere remained vibrant throughout.

It could be argued that a home draw versus an out-of-form Brentford is a bad result, especially given it is now 12 games without a win. Furthermore, Norwich’s second consecutive win has United bottom of the table with the gap between 20th and 17th even wider than before kick-off.

Additionally, Brentford laid bare many of the issues that have been evident to fans for a long time. Defensively the team is suffering from over two years of a lack of quality in terms of investment and coaching. This is something Howe must and no doubt will address on the training ground and during the transfer window.