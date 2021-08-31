Matthew Gault, BBC Sport

It has been a satisfying summer for Manchester United.

Finally signing Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund was a relief, while adding Raphael Varane – a defender with almost unrivalled credentials at the highest level ­– from Real Madrid felt like a real statement of intent.

Nobody would have expected the return of Cristiano Ronaldo, but while the prospect of watching the Portugal forward light up Old Trafford once again is hugely exciting, his presence in attack will not paper over the weaknesses elsewhere in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team.

Many fans deem Fred and Nemanja Matic surplus to requirements, so the lack of midfield reinforcements is a concern, while luring Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid would have been the perfect way to give Aaron Wan-Bissaka competition at right-back.