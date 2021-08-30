'Resilient' Rudiger one of two picked by Garth
- Published
Chelsea held Liverpool to a 1-1 draw at Anfield despite playing half of the game with 10 men - and their battling display has been reflected by two Blues defenders making it into Garth Crooks' team of the week.
Antonio Rudiger: The red card given to Chelsea's Reece James against Liverpool should have been a turning point, but it wasn't. Blues manager Thomas Tuchel summed it up when he said his team showed great resilience and spirit - no-one more so than Rudiger.
Cesar Azpilicueta: For the second consecutive week, Azpilicueta makes my line-up. The way he handled raids from Andy Robertson and the constant threat from Sadio Mane was outstanding.