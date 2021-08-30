Antonio Rudiger: The red card given to Chelsea's Reece James against Liverpool should have been a turning point, but it wasn't. Blues manager Thomas Tuchel summed it up when he said his team showed great resilience and spirit - no-one more so than Rudiger.

Cesar Azpilicueta: For the second consecutive week, Azpilicueta makes my line-up. The way he handled raids from Andy Robertson and the constant threat from Sadio Mane was outstanding.

