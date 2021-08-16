Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Seventeen months on from rocking the crossbar with a goal which sent Elland Road berserk in front of its last proper crowd, Luke Ayling produced an equally thunderous blast at Old Trafford to momentary level up the most one-sided encounter the Whites have experienced since returning to the top flight.

Manchester United held total sway, Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba combining devastatingly as the Portuguese claimed the match ball which Leeds failed to win back nor use to good effect on enough occasions.

Winger Raphinha strutted onto the pitch ready to perform but after helping his side to trade corners with the hosts the Brazilian faded away while the Red Devils pressed and grabbed control of the midfield to suffocate Leeds.

With Kalvin Phillips not starting the visitors were deprived a key part of their armoury, but head coach Marcelo Bielsa lay the defeat with a collective imbalance rather than Robin Koch, who struggled to replace the England midfielder.

Leeds were outclassed on the day, but the financial gulf between the clubs was put into sharp relief when Raphael Varane was paraded before the 72,000 crowd before kick off and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could turn to Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial on his bench.

Bielsa has proved he does not need multi-millions to work miracles - but a boost to his midfield before the transfer window shuts would provide a pick-me-up.