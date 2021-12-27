Watford boss Claudio Ranieri is hoping his side's "rest" can help the Hornets when they host West Ham on Tuesday.

Ranieri has had just one training session with his squad in the past two weeks, with Watford having not played a game since 10 December.

The visitors, by contrast, have played three times in less than a week.

"I hope it will be an advantage," he said. "We want to make a very strong match.

"Today all my players arrived together. I have only not got injured ones.

"It is a bad moment, the players couldn’t train properly, I hope they don’t suffer some injury.

"They haven’t suffered due to effect, just lack of training. They are like F1 cars, when they don’t train, it is difficult. I cross my fingers they don’t get injured.

"In Italy we stopped for one month and then had a month to prepare. This situation is very difficult for us, the players and the fans. It is a strange situation."