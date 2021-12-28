Leeds donate food intended for postponed game

Leeds United have donated food that would have been used at Tuesday's postponed home game against Aston Villa to local charities and foodbanks.

About 2,000 pies, hundreds of sandwiches and other fresh produce was delivered to or collected by volunteers.

"Hopefully this donation will help to support the people that are really struggling during this time of the year," said Leeds head of catering Rob Smyth.

Martin Patterson from St George's Crypt thanked the club for a "fantastic and generous donation".

John Battle, who volunteers at St Vincent's Homeless Centre, added: "Christmas is a time when people are really put under pressure. These donations of food are really needed to supply to people who desperately need it.

"Families will be queueing at the doors and they will be most grateful."