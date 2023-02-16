Arsenal proved they 'were not far off'

Former Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman believes "it's time to press the reset button" as he considers how the Gunners can bounce back from a 3-1 defeat to title rivals Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta's side have picked up just one draw in their last three games and have seen their eight-point lead eradicated by the reigning champions.

Despite the mini slump, Seaman says they are still in a fantastic position.

"If you'd told us before the start of the season that this is where we would be, we'd have snapped your hand off," he told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast.

"It's now time to press the reset button and get back to the way they were. You're always bound to have a little wobble but when that becomes a big wobble people will start asking questions.

"The way Arsenal played last night showed they were not far away. It's just in games like this, you have got to take your chances. City were so much more clinical but if that's their level, Arsenal were not far off at all."