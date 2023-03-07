Lack of consistency holding County back

Peter Mackay, Ross County fan

Consistency has been a downfall for the Staggies this season. Just as it seems to click and the team pull out a big result, the fans are brought back down to earth by a subsequent set-back. Those set-backs halt any progress the team are making, as they look to haul themselves away from the relegation battle.

However, it seems like that relegation battle will be the only certainty in this rollercoaster season. Motherwell have picked up three wins under Stuart Kettlewell, and with their two-nil smash and grab against County, it looks like they are going to steer themselves clear of being in any real trouble, for now at least.

After such a domineering win over Dundee United, crashing back to earth with a narrow home loss is so frustrating - avoiding defeat would have dragged County slightly further above Kilmarnock and Dundee United.

Now we must navigate one of the most difficult ties in the league, as we travel to Livingston on Saturday. Leaving with points is key, as the poor form of our closest basement battlers can’t be taken for granted.

With matchday momentum set to be halted thanks to a weekend break, Ross County will have to be on sharp form from the off to avoid any slip-ups at the hands of David Martindale’s side.