Livingston 1-1 Dundee United: What did the manager say

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin told Sportsound: "It was really important that we put a stop to the losing streak we were on. The guys showed good character considering the start to the game we had.

"We were fortunate to go in just a goal behind. The second half we were excellent, we were the better team and caused Livingston a lot of problems at the back. When we got the equaliser, if a team was going to go on to win, it would have been us.

"I wouldn't have taken this job if I didn't believe in this group of players. We have some experienced lads, some strong characters, we have some good talented young players coming through.

"The start was poor, we were slow out the traps. I have to take responsibility for that. The back three didn't work and we had to make changes."